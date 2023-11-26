You were there! Revisiting the time Bruce Springsteen rocked Cincinnati in 1980

I posted an article this about a classic Bruce Springsteen concertthat went down in Cincinnati in 1980. A few days later, I got a very interesting response from someone who experienced Springsteen around the time of the ‘80 show. Kevin Kelly, Executive Director of The International Peace Museum in Dayton, shared his story with me:

Thank you, Greg, for the reminder about the amazing Springsteen show in Cincinnati in the 1980s. It was one of my first concerts and definitely set the bar high for future shows, but it was actually the July 27, 1981 show at Riverfront Coliseum.

One thing I remember is that it was a make-up show from one Bruce missed due to illness. Ironically, I am still waiting for Bruce to reschedule (two cancellations) his Columbus show.

The show was the standard three-plus hours with lots of new songs from “The River” album, which we all knew well by then. My ticket stub says $12.50, about the same as the album, and of course I still have it.

Also, this was not long after the tragedy next door at the arena before the Who concert, where fans died by being crushed by locked exterior doors. As a result, the Riverfront ushers were heavy-handed, even forbidding people from standing during the show. That didn't last long as Springsteen's set led to songs like “Rosalita” and "Born to Run”. The ushers finally gave up on the idea they were going to keep up in their seats.

What a great account of a great night.

