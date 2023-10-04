© 2023 WYSO
Were you there? Bruce Springsteen rocked Cincinnati on October 4, 1980

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT

Almost two weeks before Springsteen dropped his classic album The River, he played a show in Cincy at the Riverfront Coliseum (now called Heritage Bank Center). The details about the concert are retold very well in an article from the blog Stubs and stories.

Above and below are ticket stubs from the Stubs and stories article, the website concertarchives.org, and a video of Springsteen’s The River Tour from YouTube (courtesy of Springsteen’s own YouTube channel). The vid should give you some approximation of what the Cincinnati show looked and sounded like.

So tell us. Were you there to see The Boss in 1980?

Greg Simms Jr.
