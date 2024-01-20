Soundtracking the Cinema: Pulp Fiction

I’ve written about soundtracks consisting of pre-existing songs (cuts not made specifically for the soundtrack) before. Usually, they’re created because the songs come from a specific era that the film is set in. But, rarely do we get an album of songs that appear in a movie only because they convey a specific theme or mood. In 1994, America got just that with the movie Pulp Fiction’s Music from the Motion Picture Pulp Fiction soundtrack.

This collection is made up of singles that, on the surface, seem to have nothing to do with the mania, brutality, and excitement of the Pulp Fiction film. But…when Dick Dale & His Del-Tones’ “Misirlou” drops when the movie’s opening credits roll, you get it. You feel it. Quentin Tarantino curated these cuts because of how they felt in relation to specific scenes/moments in the movie. Below, you can hear different songs from the film. See if you remember the scenes they were in:

“Misrlou”

“Son of a Preacher Man”

“Comanche”

Tarantino knows the power of music, and so do we the audience. The right song paired with the right movie scene can create legendary experiences, and we got several in ‘94 with Pulp Fiction. That’s also why this soundtrack has sold over three million copies since its release.

Pulp Fiction’s Music from the Motion Picture Pulp Fiction soundtrack is a classic, genius collection of songs that still wows you like they did in the early 1990’s. Go stream it, and relive the first time you saw Pulp Fiction and had your mind blown.