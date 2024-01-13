Soundtracking the Cinema: The Big Chill

Even though the producers of the movie American Graffiti dropped a companion soundtrack of classic songs a decade before The Big Chill would, The Big Chill Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was the album that really brought home the idea that old songs could be repackaged and re-released and sell tons of records.

In 1983, The Big Chill movie became a hit. The film told the story of a group of baby boomer college friends who reunite after 15 years, due to the death of one of the group’s closest friends. The Big Chill was a sensation, but its soundtrack was a phenomenon. When it was released, it was an immediate hit, squarely with boomers who grew up and lived with the songs on the album. The original version of the soundtrack was made up of mainly Motown classics, like:

And…

And…

There were several different versions of the soundtrack that have been issued since 1983. The public must have loved them all, because as of 1998, the album has sold six million copies. Below is a YouTube vid where you can listen to the deluxe edition.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and if it’s tapped into correctly, it can make for a great experience. Ask you boomer pals who are probably streaming this album right now. On second thought, just wait until they’re done…they may be groovin’.

