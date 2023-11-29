© 2023 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Joe Waters

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published November 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST

He’s back! The Miami Valley’s own blues prodigy Joe Waters returns with a new single, Blues Pilin’ Up, and it’s great. You can check it out yourself below. If Joe’s name sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve followed him via his shows and music through the years, and/or you read this article about him.

For Water’s upcoming live shows, check him outhere. To hear/see more of his music, experience it here. Now, you’ve got no excuse to not know about the magic of Joe Waters. I’m betting that you don’t want one.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicThe Blues
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
