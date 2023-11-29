Miami Valley Music Talent: Joe Waters

He’s back! The Miami Valley’s own blues prodigy Joe Waters returns with a new single, Blues Pilin’ Up, and it’s great. You can check it out yourself below. If Joe’s name sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve followed him via his shows and music through the years, and/or you read this article about him.

For Water’s upcoming live shows, check him outhere. To hear/see more of his music, experience it here. Now, you’ve got no excuse to not know about the magic of Joe Waters. I’m betting that you don’t want one.