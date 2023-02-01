Soundbites: Ohio Artists You Should Know - Joe Waters

Some of you may already know of Joe Waters. He’s a musical mainstay in the Miami Valley. If you don’t know about him, you should. The reason Joe matters in the Dayton area is because he’s great.

Waters is a Blues music singer/guitarist. He got his start playing with his father at a young age. You can check out his skills and his shows here. Waters is a kick-butt axeman and singer with real star promise. At press time, I couldn’t find any original songs/content created by Waters, but below is a really cool performance video from last year (shot by Phillip Wiedenheft, another talent to keep an eye on) filmed in the Oregon District featuring him dazzling with his talent. From this alone, you can see why I’m championing this young man.

Support Joe Waters, and support Miami Valley talent. ‘Cause even the brightest stars can’t shine on their own.

Joe Waters’ Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joewatersfanclub

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imjoewaters/