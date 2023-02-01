© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Copy of Miami Valley.png
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Soundbites: Ohio Artists You Should Know - Joe Waters

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
296818832_117176211059847_3871231023036549906_n.jpg
contributed

Some of you may already know of Joe Waters. He’s a musical mainstay in the Miami Valley. If you don’t know about him, you should. The reason Joe matters in the Dayton area is because he’s great.

Waters is a Blues music singer/guitarist. He got his start playing with his father at a young age. You can check out his skills and his shows here. Waters is a kick-butt axeman and singer with real star promise. At press time, I couldn’t find any original songs/content created by Waters, but below is a really cool performance video from last year (shot by Phillip Wiedenheft, another talent to keep an eye on) filmed in the Oregon District featuring him dazzling with his talent. From this alone, you can see why I’m championing this young man.

Support Joe Waters, and support Miami Valley talent. ‘Cause even the brightest stars can’t shine on their own.

Joe Waters’ Social Media Info: 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joewatersfanclub

https://www.facebook.com/jgrfgyhgyuhgfdfgyjhh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imjoewaters/

Tags
Arts & Culture MusicBlues
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.