You were there! Looking back (again) at the time Ike & Tina Turner rolled into Dayton in 1964

If you’re a regular reader of my articles (and WYSO), you know that at times I’ll ask readers to send me info or their opinions about certain article topics or subjects. I tend to do this mostly on my content that has to do with Miami Valley-based historical/cultural events.

Recently, I wrote an article about a 1964 concert that the legendary Ike & Tina Turner played in Dayton. I asked, “If any of you were there in 1964, let us know. We’d love to hear about this awesome show.” Well, someone did let me know.

Ken Curp, 79, of Beavercreek did not see the 1964 Dayton concert. But he did see Ike & Tina perform in 1966. Curp explained it to me:

“As a born Daytonian who attended a number of events at Wampler's Ballarena, I didn't get to the Ike & Tina concert in 1964. They were probably relative unknowns at the time except in close circles. I say that because I first saw them at Freedom Hall in Louisville in probably 1966 where they were the warm-up act for the Righteous Brothers. I was at Fort Knox from mid-1965 to mid-1967, so I probably didn't have off-base privileges until late 1965 and wouldn't have gotten to the concert until 1966.

But, talk about a show! It was nothing but high energy the whole time they were on stage, and they were on stage for probably an hour. Constant motion; they barely took a breath between songs. One of the best concerts I ever attended.”

Curp also gave me history lessons. His personal/civic history and the history of Wampler’s.

“Wampler's at that time was primarily a dance hall, hence its name Ballarena. They had a lot of big name big bands -primarily swing bands- that came to play on weekends. They also had teen bands and rock groups like the Rolling Stones and evangelists like Oral Roberts come and put on events. I went to see Rev. Jesse Jackson headline a recognition program for state representative C. J. McLin in 1988. Lots of high school proms and wedding receptions. They were also known as the home of the Dayton Gems ice hockey team, which had a large loyal following. You could go ice skating there and you could also roller skate there.

The place was a large cavernous facility that could be sectioned off into multiple individual spaces, and became a primary Dayton area and regional event space until the Dayton Convention Center and U.D. Arena were built. And once the mega-facilities were built in Columbus and Cincinnati and other larger cities, the big groups started booking those venues and contributing to the demise of venues like Wampler's.”

Now that was a response.

Keep ‘em coming, you wonderful readers.