Ike & Tina Turner rolled into Dayton, Ohio in 1964

Yup. None other than Ike & Tina played Dayton in the 60’s. Specifically, on November 6th, 1964, at Wampler’s Ballroom.

For those who are Dayton historians, you already know that Wampler’s Ballroom would soon become…Hara Arena. You can read about it here. Not much is known about this show. All we have is this amazing poster courtesy of concerts.fandom.com.

If you’re curious about how the event sounded, it probably resembled this 1971 concert below.

If any of you were there in 1964, let us know. We’d love to hear about this awesome show.

