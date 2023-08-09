Then and now: The top songs of the week of August 9, 2003

This article is the first in the series that looks at music 20 years ago instead of the usual 30 or 40 you may have read before. Looking at these songs makes me crack a smile, since I was dancing to pretty much all of them in the summer of ‘03 at some nightclub, party, or local bar. Good times. Read below about my thoughts of these classic hits when I was 30 years old, and my musings now at age 50.

1. Crazy In Love. Beyonce ft. Jay-Z.

Me in 2003: I thought the song was fantastic, and I knew that Beyonce was going to be a real solo star. I also knew this cut would tear up nightclubs and parties across the country, which it did. The only song in 2003 that was bigger than Crazy was 50 Cent’s In Da Club.

Me in 2023: This song was a gauntlet throw to the entire American entertainment industry. This was Beyonce’s “I’m here, deal with it” moment. You could actually see the culture shift when Crazy tore through the charts and radio. The Queen had arrived…and she snatched her crown.

2. Right Thurr. Chingy.

Me in 2003: I did not like this song. I thought it (and Chingy himself) was too derivative of the first St. Louis bred superstar rapper, Nelly. This would get spun in a club and I’d leave the dance floor and get a drink.

Me in 2023: Women love this song. That’s the key to its success. A catchy tune rapped by a handsome guy? That’s a tried and true formula to create a hit. In 2003, this fact escaped me. I’m still not a big fan of this single, but it keeps the party moving 20 years later.

3. Rock Wit U (Awww Baby). Ashanti.

Me in 2003: Ehh. Dope beat. Decent lyrics and singing. I could take or leave it.

Me in 2023: I feel pretty much the same 20 years later. Ashanti had crazy momentum in 2003 from rolling with Murder Inc., so Rock was going to be a hit. But, it’s kind of an unremarkable record. When was the last time you heard anyone request it at a party?

4. Magic Stick. Lil’ Kim ft. 50 Cent.

Me in 2003: I thought it was a great record. I remember it had the streets, nightclubs, and summer parties jumping like crazy. 50 Cent was white hot, so this song really couldn’t have flopped.

Me in 2023: My thoughts haven’t changed. Magic Stick is still a really good song. In fact, it’s a classic. Play this at mostly any kind of party, and watch people get crazy.

5. Unwell. Matchbox Twenty.

Me in 2003: I loved this single. It’s arguably matchbox twenty’s last great hit. It was my singalong song of this summer…whenever this was played on the radio, I’d sing to it, loudly. It’s one of my favorite matchbox twenty songs.

Me in 2023: I still really dig this cut. It’s very well written (it was written by Rob Thomas, duh!), and the song hits harder 20 years later, knowing that so many people are dealing with depression and addiction. It’s a fantastic pop record with a heavy and important message.