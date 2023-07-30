Then and now: The top songs of the week of July 30, 1983

You know the drill. Today’s songs were the hottest in America 40 years ago. Some, or all of these may be your favorites. As always, if you want to add your two cents and/or comment, my email address is in my bio below. Also below are the five songs (I changed this series’ format from three songs to five) I’ll be analyzing… with my ten year old and my 50 year old eyes.

1. Every Breath You Take. The Police.

Me in 1983: I thought it was a great song. It was all over MTV and pop radio, and everybody in my elementary school loved it.

Me in 2023: This is…the perfect pop song. As soon as you hear that drum “thwack” and the guitar starts playing, you’re hooked. And when that iconic hook comes in, you’re under Sting’s spell. It’s a testament to The Police’s brilliance that a song about obsession has become one of the most popular songs in human history.

2. Electric Avenue. Eddy Grant.

Me in 1983: I loved the song. It sounded fun to me. The song’s hook was infectious, and the video got crazy play on MTV. It was definitely one of my favorites of the summer of 1983.

Me in 2023: Yikes! I had no idea as a kid that this song was a response to a British race riot. Electric Avenue is much like Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The U.S.A., a protest song disguised as a pop tune. I still love this single.

3. Flashdance…What A Feeling. Irene Cara.

Me in 1983: My opinion hasn’t changed.

Me in 2023: Ditto.

4. Never Gonna Let You Go. Sergio Mendes.

Me in 1983: “Zzzzzzzz”

Me in 2023: “Zzzzzzzz”

5. Is There Something I Should Know? Duran Duran.

Me in 1983: I liked the single. It wasn’t as dynamic as their bigger songs, but it was cool. New Wave was white hot in 1983, so it’s not a surprise that this single was a sizable hit for Duran Duran.

Me in 2023: The ten year old me was a smart kid. My 1983 analysis is the same as my present day take. Is There Something I Should Know is a good song, not a great one. They were nuclear hot in ‘83, and teens loved them, so Duran Duran’s songs were getting spins on the radio. Not sure I’d consider this cut a classic, but that’s OK. Not every hit has to be legendary. Especially when they come from a legendary band, like Duran Duran.