New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Does He Know'

If there’s ever been a local talent that’s destined for stardom (I know, I know. I’ve said stuff like this before) it’s Dan Alley. Remember this name. Imprint in your brains. DAN. ALLEY.

I’m blowing up Alley’s spot because it’s deserved. The Miamisburg, Ohio raised country singer/songwriter (he’s now based in Nashville, TN) is making waves nationally with his music. His new single, Does He Know, is a fantastic display of modern country-pop music songcraft. This song could (and should) be a top smash on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Alley is actually represented by River House Artists, a “full service music company” that has a record label, management and (music) publishing arms. On its record label, River House has an artist signed to it named…Luke Combs. Yeah. The guy who’s having a moment with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car. River House is the big leagues, and Alley is down with them. Could he be the next Combs? I’d say hell yeah.

Check out Alley’s YouTube channel (subscribe to it if you dig the music), and his streaming/music purchasing options. And then climb aboard the Dan Alley train. Because it’s next stop is the big time.