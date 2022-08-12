© 2022 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- ‘Fast Car’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Tracy Chapman, a Cleveland, Ohio native, was the singer and creator of this classic cut. Fast Car was a massive hit and a song that stood out against most other rock/pop singles of its day, due to its folk rock arrangement, which was not a typical sound in the peak of the hair band era. The heavy, moody, but amazingly optimistic single reached the number six spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on August 27th, 1988.

Chapman has always had a mystique, which has served her well in her career. We don’t know much about her, and by reports, she wants it that way. That’s cool, because she’s given us great albums and songs in the past few decades, including the one that’s actually her biggest hit (chart position-wise), Give Me One Reason. The *ahem* reason we dig Tracy so much is because her music is so fantastic, and that’s what we really need from her.

In 1988, Tracy Chapman dropped Fast Car, and zoomed all the way up the charts. She also took us, her fellow Ohioans, along for the drive…and it’s been a fascinating, unique trip.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
