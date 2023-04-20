Party with a Ladi or channel your emo energy Friday night in Dayton

Party with a Ladi this Friday at The Barrel House

This Friday, April 21st, check out Dayton area DJ Ladi Bounce as she spins on the ones and twos on her famous Fenom Friday nights. These nights are held at The Barrel House every third Friday of the month.

For those that don’t know, I’ve written about Bounce and her events before. To check her out, event info is below:

Fenom Friday @ The Barrel House, 8pm

417 East Third Street, Dayton, Ohio

This Friday, bounce with a DJ, and a fascinating person.

Rock out…well, cry, at a new Dayton Emo Rock event

If you’re an Emo rock fan, then you should really dig the Sad Spring Fest 2023, the inaugural event/festival going down at the Yellow Cab Tavern Friday, April 21st. If you’re interested in going, check out the event info below:

Someone bust out the tissues because we're introducing Sad Spring Fest 2023 at The Yellow Cab Tavern on April 21st!

Featuring Better Anyway (Dayton), Life In Idle (Dayton), As It May (Cincinnati), Lay Low (Cincinnati), and A Tiger Made of Lightning (Columbus), we're incredibly excited to host this inaugural Emo Fest in Dayton!

Cover starts at 7pm, music starts at 8pm and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the doors. All ages welcome with a guardian.

Presale tickets available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site/

Yellow Cab's resident truck, The Pizza Bandit, will be set up and serving through 10pm.

Produced by Level Up Productions

Location:

The Yellow Cab Tavern

700 East 4th Street

Dayton, Ohio 45402

This event could be the start of something special. You might want to check this out.