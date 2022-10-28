Airwaves - NCR made a glorious MOVIE. Seriously, they did.

The NCR Corporation was once a massively important one in Dayton. Just as important as General Motors and even the Air Force. Before the company left this region in 2009, it was an integral part of the local community. And, it was hugely successful and powerful.

NCR was so successful and powerful that they…made a movie. About…themselves. And…it’s kind of amazing. Amazing in that this thing has production values. It’s lit well. It has a musical score. It has a lead character and actor. And, the acting is good.

The name of the movie is The Magic Wheel, and it was released in 1952. Watching the film, it’s obvious it was an exercise in self promotion, although it’s hard to determine if the film was made for shareholders or employees to watch. The flick is roughly 30 minutes long, and YouTube poster NCRdayton has broken down the film in three approximately nine minute clips, as you can see below. It’s an incredible snapshot of how powerful and prosperous NCR was, and by social/financial proximity, Dayton. There’s numerous scenes of scores of happy employees, the smiling families of those employees, awesome employment perks, and the accomplishments and innovations of NCR’s best minds. Just all out prosperity. Many of these images are surprisingly jarring, when juxtaposed with the community of Dayton presently (also, socially and demographically, some of these scenes are…interesting, if you catch my drift. ).

Experience the majesty of The Magic Wheel yourself with these videos. Enjoy a fascinating view of an important part of Dayton, Ohio’s history.