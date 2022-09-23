PHOTOS: WYSO teams with Yellow Springs Brewery for Vox Populi launch party

On Friday, September 16, the Yellow Springs Brewery and WYSO celebrated at the Brewery's Barrel Room. The night featured beer on tap, food from Chef Dane, music from DJ Basim Blunt of WYSO, and, of course, lots of dancing. Attendees could also meet their favorite WYSO hosts in person—perhaps even on the dance floor.

The event heralded the release of the newest batch of Vox Populi, a WYSO-branded pilsner brewed at by the Yellow Springs brewery, and marks the eighth year of collaboration between WYSO and the brewery.

