© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

PHOTOS: WYSO teams with Yellow Springs Brewery for Vox Populi launch party

WYSO | By Peter Day
Published September 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 4
1 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 4
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 1
2 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 1
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 2
3 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 2
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 3
4 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 3
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 5
5 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 5
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 6
6 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 6
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 7
7 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 7
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 8
8 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 8
Ruthie Herman
Vox Pop Brewery Pics 9
9 of 9  — Vox Pop Brewery Pics 9
Ruthie Herman

On Friday, September 16, the Yellow Springs Brewery and WYSO celebrated at the Brewery's Barrel Room. The night featured beer on tap, food from Chef Dane, music from DJ Basim Blunt of WYSO, and, of course, lots of dancing. Attendees could also meet their favorite WYSO hosts in person—perhaps even on the dance floor.

The event heralded the release of the newest batch of Vox Populi, a WYSO-branded pilsner brewed at by the Yellow Springs brewery, and marks the eighth year of collaboration between WYSO and the brewery.

Tags
Arts & Culture Yellow Springs BreweryMusic
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day