Ann Marie Willer has worked as a professional in the field of cultural heritage preservation since 2002 and currently serves as Director of Preservation Services for the Northeast Document Conservation Center (NEDCC).

She has expertise in preservation program management, digitization workflows and best practices, the preservation of paper-based and audiovisual materials, and emergency preparedness and response. Under her oversight, the twelve members of the NEDCC Preservation Services department provide consulting and instruction to institutions and individuals across the United States on the preservation of paper-based, photographic, digital, and audiovisual collections. She also cultivates connections to heritage institutions and related organizations and collaborates on projects of mutual benefit.

At NEDCC, Ann Marie has served as Principal Investigator on grants totaling $3.35 million. In addition to managing the department’s budget, she provides project management for awarded grants and for client jobs of significant scope. Ann Marie previously served as Preservation Librarian for the MIT Libraries and the University of North Texas Libraries and has pre-professional experience in special collections, exhibits, cataloging, and general collections conservation.

She earned an M.S. in Library Science from the University of North Texas, an M.A. in Musicology from the Eastman School of Music, and a certificate from Rutgers’ Preservation Management Institute.