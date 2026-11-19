When Jessica Jonczyk first picked up a cello in fourth grade, she had no idea the instrument would eventually lead her to the front of a rock band.

In fact, she hadn't planned on playing cello at all.

"I wanted to play a band instrument, but my hands were too small in fourth grade to play any one of them,” she said. “And they said, ‘We need cellos. Here's a cello, go play that.’"

Years later, that unexpected introduction has become the foundation of Rustic Skies, a four-piece, Cleveland-area band blending indie rock, funk and blues with classical influences.

The group is preparing to release its debut album, “There and Back Again,” Nov. 27, with a candlelight performance at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern in Cleveland.

From classical music to rock 'n' roll

Originally from Buffalo, Jonczyk moved to Northeast Ohio to study music education and cello performance at Baldwin Wallace University.

She spent much of her musical life immersed in classical music. But during her senior year, she began exploring rock, attending open mics and experimenting with new ways to use her instrument.

Amber Bistor Rustic Skies blends electric cello, rock and heartfelt storytelling on their debut album, "There and Back Again," out Nov. 27.

"I could play the lead guitar parts with the cello and then make a whole new arrangement, and I can still make the music that I really want to do," she said.

Her musical exploration eventually led her to Pink Masquerade, a punk band where she played bass and met drummer Tom Nagle.

Nagle's musical background was decidedly different.

He taught himself drums after seeing Green Day and Blink-182 perform at Blossom Music Center as a teenager.

"I didn't even have drumsticks,” he said. “I had two hangers, and I set up binders and books on my bed.”

When Jonczyk shared her original compositions with Nagle, he heard an opportunity to build something new. He began writing drum parts, and the two eventually recruited other musicians to form Rustic Skies.

Bassist Max Frazier and guitarist Andrew Schifano amplify the band's sound.

The name Rustic Skies reflects its approach to music: connecting familiar sounds with new possibilities.

"Combining what you know with what's in front of you, taking the old and bringing it to the new," Jonczyk said.

An electric twist on a classical instrument

At the center of Rustic Skies' sound is Jonczyk's electric cello, an instrument that looks and functions differently from its traditional counterpart.

Her NS Design cello has no hollow wooden body. Instead, it relies on electronics and an amplifier to produce sound.

Its lightweight construction also allows her to wear a harness and move around the stage, while guitar pedals expand the instrument's sonic possibilities.

"Having the electric cello expands my range as a physical performer," Jonczyk said.

The instrument has become a conversation starter at performances.

"I would say, every single show that we have, we always have at least one person who inquisitively comes up like kind of meekly like, ‘What instrument is that?’" Nagle said.

That distinctive sound has helped the band gain recognition in Northeast Ohio's music scene.

Rustic Skies earned Best New Artist at the 2025 Cleveland Music Awards and was selected for the Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present and Future music incubator program, which provides financial assistance, industry connections and resources for emerging musicians.

Finding a way back

The band's upcoming debut album explores the emotional highs and lows of life, from frustration and uncertainty to love and hope.

"The idea there is going to that kind of darker place, that worse place, and returning, ultimately, back again," Jonczyk said.

Each track draws from her personal experiences or imagined situations, with much of the music composed on cello before being arranged for the full band.

The track "Nevada Sunrise" tells the story of a couple enjoying their relationship without worrying about outside judgment.

"It paints like this full romantic scene of a couple essentially just enjoying each other, not being judged by society one way or another and just being their full authentic selves," Jonczyk said.

The album also has its angrier moments.

"Nobody's Fault," which typically opens the band's live shows, emerged from a frustrating morning.

"It's a little bit of a rage song, which, funnily enough, you wouldn't expect much rage in indie rock," Jonczyk said.

Nagle brought his punk influences to the song's percussion, drawing inspiration from Green Day drummer Tré Cool.

For Jonczyk, songwriting has become another way to express emotions that might otherwise go unspoken.

"Funnily enough, you wouldn't expect much rage in indie rock." Jessica Jonczyk

Rustic Skies is also a personal partnership.

Jonczyk and Nagle began dating as they transitioned away from Pink Masquerade and started developing her original music.

The two are now engaged and occasionally perform stripped-down duo sets featuring cello, keyboard and percussion.

"It is an amazing opportunity to be able to share, not just your love life with a partner, but to share your musical passion with someone else," Nagle said.

That connection will be part of the celebration when Rustic Skies releases “There and Back Again” at the Beachland's Tavern Stage, with opening acts Van Arlo and Recess.

Inspired by classical candlelight concerts, Jonczyk has collected about 160 battery-operated candles to illuminate the performance.

The imagery also connects to the album's recurring themes of fire, flames and light.

Jonczyk and Nagle are already developing a second full-length album and an acoustic EP featuring more intimate arrangements.

While the musicians are looking ahead to what’s next, they're also grateful for the community that helped them get here.

"I encourage people just to go out there, support the scene,” Nagle said. “There's amazing people out here.”