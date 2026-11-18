Two Republican senators have proposed legislation that would give the state auditor the authority to conduct performance audits of other statewide offices.

The auditor next year will be Frank LaRose, the only Republcian who will hold statewide office.

Senate Bill 494, sponsored by Sens. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) and George Lang (R-West Chester), would allow LaRose's office to audit the offices of governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general, all of which will be held by Democrats.

"Basically what we're trying to do is, we're looking at expanding the ability of the auditor to do performance audits in agencies right now and other branches that do not have it and are exempt," said Brenner.

The auditor's office would still be exempt from performance audits, though Brenner said he'd be open to an independent audit of that office.

"I think nobody should be above accountability. I think that everybody should be accountable for the performance of their agencies and departments. And in this case, these offices," said Brenner.

Earlier this week, LaRose suggested giving the auditor’s office the power to audit voter rolls, which has been a duty of the secretary of state, the office he’s leaving. Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) is the incoming secretary of state, after defeating Republican Treasurer Robert Sprague. She said she's not convinced, after talking to LaRose, that the law needs to be changed. As secretary of state, auditing voter rolls has been his responsibility for eight years.

"My biggest concern about this is how this becomes political fodder. And with him being the only statewide Republican, what we have seen in the past is weaponization of that, to attack the work of the other statewide offices," Russo said in an interview.

Brenner said he hasn't talked to LaRose about his bill, and that he has been working on other measures involving transparency in government, "because there are a lot of efficiency problems in most of our state agencies right now."

He said of the timing of this bill, which would give more power to the lone Republican over offices held by Democrats: "It's maybe more coincidental than anything else."

Republican legislative leaders didn’t have much to say about LaRose auditing voter rolls. But House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) had problems with it.

“Does Frank also want some of the governor's job?" he said. "Does he want a little bit of the Treasurer's job? Which statewide office does Frank LaRose not want folded into the auditor's office?”

SB 494 was introduced Wednesday. Brenner, who ran for a House seat but lost in the primary, said he's hopeful it will move in this legislative session, which ends next month.

If it doesn't progress, he said Lang, whose term runs through 2028, could propose it again next year.

