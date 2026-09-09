Google to join Ohio State University's Innovation District with on-campus space

Ohio State is partnering with Google to establish an on-campus space at OSU's Innovation District on the university's west campus.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the partnership with Google compliments Ohio State's ongoing AI fluency initiative, which aims to make sure every student understands AI tools and how to best use them in their field of study.

Through the partnership with Google, the university will get access to Google's DeepMind artificial intelligence research laboratory. Tools like personalized AI assistants will be available to students.

Plus, Johnson said the university will also have a "first of its kind" research ambassador internship program through Google Public Sector, a subsidiary of Google that works with government agencies and educational institutes.

Ohio State University hails the collaboration as "one of the largest foundational partnerships between Google and any U.S. university." Johnson said Google's space will be one of the first on any university campus.

OSU is expected to formally preview the space and release more details later this fall.