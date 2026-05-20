RaiNao: Tiny Desk Concert

What will Caribbean waters and Puerto Rican percussion sound like in the years to come? Hija de la isla RaiNao's Tiny Desk is here to show us. "Soy hija — especialmente, hija del Mar Caribe y de la hermosa tierra que me había nacer, Puerto Rico," the artist explained, introducing herself: "I am a daughter — above all, a daughter of the Caribbean Sea and of the beautiful land where I was born, Puerto Rico."

In her recordings, RaiNao leans into reggaeton and electronic beats, sounds viewed widely as the backbone of the current generation of music in Latin America — sometimes begrudgingly, though increasingly with reverence in the age of Bad Bunny. RaiNao's Tiny Desk performance presents a different, equally significant version of Puerto Rico's song spine. Built on guiros, timbales and maracas, it's a rich homage to an island that beats to bomba, plena and salsa alongside reggaeton.

What RaiNao does in plain sight at the Desk is seamlessly fuse different worlds atop traditional percussion. A traditional drum kit is absent from the set, yet nods to jazz and R&B are strong. She shines through as the tantalizing, easy-listening thread — particularly in the saxophone accents peppered throughout — and her uniqueness puts a name, face and sound to new waves of Puerto Rican creation. Her music offers an important truth: Being a daughter of the island, in its most authentic sense, requires being fiercely, unapologetically you.

SET LIST

"Celular"

"Limbo"

"track4"

"dandovueltasdandovueltasdandovueltasdandovueltasdandovueltasdandovueltasdandovueltas"

MUSICIANS

RaiNao: vocals, tenor sax, maracas

Frido Vargas: guitar, music director, timbal, background vocals

Emilio Mendez Ramirez: keys

Giovanni Ortiz: bass

LuisFra Colon: tenor sax, güiro, flute

Jahaziel Garcia: trumpet

Joey Oyola: trombone

Nubia Marina Garcia: percussion

Naisa Suané: percussion

Deborah Amanda: background vocals

Veronica Rolon: güiro, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards

Photographer: Bronson Arcuri

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Josh Newell

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Copy Editor: Daoud Tyler-Ameen

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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