Montgomery County, Harrison Township launch firefighter apprenticeship program

Montgomery County and Harrison Township launched a paid firefighter apprenticeship program on May 18.

The program is designed to prepare future firefighters and paramedics ages 18 to 24 with classroom instruction, paid on-the-job training and real-world experience.

Apprentices will perform ride-alongs, job shadowing, station operations and supervised field experience as civilian employees of the Harrison Township Fire Department.

This comes as fire and EMS agencies are experiencing increased call volumes and changes to the workforce.

The program is funded by Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Youth Career Services.

It will last up to 24 months, providing participants with opportunities to receive several certifications including state of Ohio Firefighter I and II, EMT, CPR, and FEMA/NIMS.