Ohio State professor charged with assault after viral video

Ohio State University said Professor Luke Perez has been charged with assault after he was caught on video assaulting a citizen journalist on campus last week.

Perez is seen in the video stepping in front of Mike Newman as Newman attempted to question former OSU President Gordon Gee in the Smith Laboratory. Perez then hit Newman and threw him to the ground.

Perez remains on paid administrative leave. He was just hired this year to work at the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society.

An Ohio State spokesperson said in a statement that Perez was served a summons for the assault. Those charges haven't appeared as of Monday afternoon in Franklin County Municipal Court.

The university spokesperson said Newman and DJ Byrnes, who took the video of the assault for his blog, The Rooster, are not under investigation.