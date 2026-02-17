Dayton's Westwood neighborhood gets creative collecting public feedback with interactive exhibit

Dayton Metro Library is hosting an interactive exhibit at its West Branch this month, showcasing the Westwood Collaborative Network Neighborhood Association’s vision for the future.

This exhibit is just the start of a plan to revitalize the area, said David Claybrooks, president of the association.

"The model that I chose for this revitalization was health care, education, and technology," he said. "Detroit had the same, similar model. There's a couple of other cities, states, that we modeled after, but that was the model that we felt was best for this move."

That model will put a focus on bolstering education and employment opportunities, youth enrichment, housing, commercial development and promoting local businesses.

"This whole plan started with just the vision of revitalizing the neighborhood," Claybrooks said. "I wanted to make it just grow. I wanted the relationships and so I connected with Peter Benkendorf in The Collaboratory. And we started getting more wheels turning."

The "Westwood Rising Experience: Our Neighborhood. Our Future" exhibit will be on display at Dayton Metro Library's West Branch through Feb. 28.

To boost engagement in the community, Claybrooks and his team got to work on making an immersive exhibit with the main goal of uniting the neighborhood.

"Giving the community the opportunity to give their opinions, their thoughts on this revitalization that's happening," he said. "How they can get be a part of it, how they can be a part of the neighborhood association, and the responsibility that it carries, that comes with being a resident."

Students at Miami University designed the exhibit "Westwood Rising Experience: Our Neighborhood. Our Future." It includes interactive components that collect community feedback.

The exhibit is propped up on tall wooden platforms, shaped into geometric designs that offer visitors the chance to submit hand-written and virtual feedback.

"If they have questions, the QR code takes them to an informational page where they put their information. We gather their information, we can call them back and connect with them," he said.

Forty workshops have also been set up throughout the month to give community members hands-on learning and networking opportunities in a variety of topics.

Claybrooks said the workshops are split into sections, kicking off with housing, and economic and business development.

“The second week is health and youth empowerment. The third week is food, culture, and community," he said. "And the last week is really the final town hall and closing celebration.”

"Rome wasn't built in a day and these problems that are in Westwood didn't happen overnight. But being aggressive and pushing forward to make change that is well needed for one of our oldest neighborhoods, I think is enough to be said."

So far, the association has hosted workshops covering pathways to homeownership, growing businesses in Westwood, credit repair and financial literacy.

After February, Claybrooks said there will also be more workshops — maybe three to four a month.

He said this investment in the community is long overdue.

“At what point do you make a change and you say 'we're going to do something about it,' rallying the community behind the oldest neighborhood in Dayton, the second largest neighborhood in Dayton. This is the community where the first church was built — the first house and the first church."

liveindayton.org / Public Domain A map on the city's neighborhood website, liveindayton.org, shows the Westwood neighborhood.

A closing ceremony will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 28 with local dignitaries and catering.

Claybrooks said the association will continue to work with their neighbors in Westwood even after the exhibit closes.

