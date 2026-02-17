Montgomery County plans to build new Job Center

Montgomery County plans to build a new Job Center.

County commissioners said the new will ensure residents have access to needed services, increase efficiency and provide room to grow.

The current center is leased from St. Vincent de Paul at South Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Since 1996, the county has had an array of programs at the center including Job and Family Services, Workforce Development and the Office of Reentry.

County commissioners are reviewing potential locations for the new facility.

Meanwhile, city of Dayton leaders are encouraging the county to prioritize the needs of the residents they serve as they identify a new site.

This spring, some programs will be temporarily shifted to new locations once construction begins.

Adult Career Services will move to the Business Solutions Center on Cincinnati Street. Youth Career Services will go to the Employment Opportunity Center on West Third Street. Job and Family Services will shift to Southview Center on Thorpe Drive. The county will be posting updates online.

