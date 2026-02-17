© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montgomery County plans to build new Job Center

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:50 PM EST
The Job Center is now on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton.
Montgomery County
/
Public Domain
The Job Center is now on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton.

Montgomery County plans to build a new Job Center.

County commissioners said the new will ensure residents have access to needed services, increase efficiency and provide room to grow.

The current center is leased from St. Vincent de Paul at South Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Since 1996, the county has had an array of programs at the center including Job and Family Services, Workforce Development and the Office of Reentry.

County commissioners are reviewing potential locations for the new facility.

Meanwhile, city of Dayton leaders are encouraging the county to prioritize the needs of the residents they serve as they identify a new site.

This spring, some programs will be temporarily shifted to new locations once construction begins.

Adult Career Services will move to the Business Solutions Center on Cincinnati Street. Youth Career Services will go to the Employment Opportunity Center on West Third Street. Job and Family Services will shift to Southview Center on Thorpe Drive. The county will be posting updates online.

Tags
Local & Statewide News Montgomery County CommissionMontgomery County Job and Family Services
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley