Construction starts at former Lakewood Hospital site, nearly ten years after closure

During a groundbreaking at the site of the former Lakewood Hospital in Downtown Lakewood, local officials celebrated the $119 million, mixed use development as an ideal match for the city’s character.

“We're unique in the fact that we have walkability, we have public transit, our school system doesn't have bussing, right?” said Tristan Rader, who represents Lakewood in the state legislature and was a city councilmember early in the debate over redeveloping the site. “Kids walk to school here, we're proud of that fact. This development adds diversity, it adds mixed income, and it makes Lakewood even more welcoming to even more families that want to come here.”

The Lakewood Common project will include 303 housing units, mostly new apartments with a few town houses, about 25,000 square feet of retail space, public space and a 536-space parking garage, according to a release from the city, which owned the land prior to approving this project late last year.

Matthew Richmond / Ideastream Public Media A rendering of the public plaza at the Lakewood Common site.

“We are thrilled to see this project break around today and bring this site back to life,” said Lakewood Mayor Meghan George. “When finished, the downtown development will mark one of the largest real estate investments in Lakewood since the Gold Coast, which was over a half century ago.”

Construction is expected to continue until spring of 2028.

The site has been at the center of controversy for years, since the city decided to demolish the more-than-a-century old, formerly public hospital and turn over part of the property to the Cleveland Clinic.

Residents challenged the city’s decision in court and at the ballot, but the plan went ahead. The hospital closed in 2016 and was demolished in 2019. An earlier redevelopment plan, picked by former Mayor Mike Summers, fell apart under Mayor George.

The process of picking a new development plan faced hurdles after she took office, according to George.

“Like many projects over the last few years, with COVID, interest rate hikes, supply chain uncertainty, the project had some challenges along the way, but we overcame them,” George said. “To be here today and to celebrate this accomplishment with all of you is an incredible feeling.”