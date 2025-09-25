Dayton may get up to 64 new traffic cameras, with a focus on school zones

In Dayton, city leaders are completing a plan to add as many as 64 traffic cameras across the metropolitan area.

According to Dayton City Commissioners, the new speed traffic cameras would primarily be in school zones. They say the cameras will enhance safety for students and encourage drivers to exercise greater caution in those areas.

The city has 32 school zones. Commissioner Matt Joseph believes this move is for everyone’s protection.

“We got a lot of speeding complaints, especially in school zones," said Joseph. "School zones are one place where we can enforce, and we’re glad to do it.”

Joseph is referring to a ruling by the Supreme Court of Ohio that unanimously upheld a law allowing the state to cut funding to communities that use automatic speed or red light cameras

by the amount of money they collect from those devices. But the devices are still permitted in school zones, and the state reimburses fines collected from drivers speeding in these areas.

Recently, city commissioners approved a new contract with Modaxo Traffic Management USA.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the company may also install 17 red light camera systems. Dayton’s contract with Modaxo runs through the end of 2030.