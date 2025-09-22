Ohio Department of Natural Resources film brings the state's nature to the movies

This year, you can find Ohio's parks at the movies.

Ohio's natural beauty is featured in a new movie made by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. "Ohio: Wild at Heart" will premiere in IMAX and giant screen theaters across the state this fall.

"I think sometimes when you think of IMAX, you think a movie that takes you to a place you can't go, right? Somewhere really far away or to the floor of the sea or to outer space," said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. "In this movie, what we're trying to do is show people how absolutely incredible and magical it is right here."

Mertz said the $2.5 million film is an "outgrowth" of Gov. Mike DeWine's emphasis on conservation education. Filming started in July 2024, but Mertz said the idea for the film began years ago.

She called the movie a "significant investment," but added that ODNR has a budget for communications, information and education. Mertz also believes the movie will drive tourism both to Ohio's museums, where it will be shown and around the state to parks.

The film highlights Ohio's natural landscapes and recreation opportunities and features some conservation success stories.

"What you'll see in the movie is not just gorgeous cinematography of all of Ohio's most beautiful places, but you'll see action, activity, you'll see what we're doing to promote conservation," Mertz said. "You'll see some work we're doing with both animals and trees to preserve them. You'll see that and hear a little bit of the story of, you know, we need to do this to preserve ourselves."

While heading to a theater to experience nature may seem a little contradictory, Mertz believes in a world of screens at the movies are a comfortable place to introduce Ohioans to the state's parks and landscapes.

"I mean, people need to feel comfortable and inspired, right?" Mertz said.

The goal is to get people excited about the outdoors so they check it out themselves — and recognize the importance of conservation.

"To practice great conservation. We need people to know and understand what is out there in the great outdoors," Mertz said.

The film is narrated by Columbus native Archie Griffin, who played football at Ohio State University and professionally.

"Ohio: Wild at Heart" will show in museums with IMAX across the state starting in October. It comes to COSI in Columbus on Nov. 8. Mertz said the movie will also screen in some AMC Theatres with giant screens.

A shortened version of the film will also be available for Ohio schools, along with a curriculum, Mertz said.