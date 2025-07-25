Deafblind teen shares her dreams with her parents

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

It's Friday, which means it's time for StoryCorps.

SARAH KASSIM: So, Narjis, why are you at StoryCorps today?

NARJIS KARIMIPOUR: Because I want to help by telling my story and how I did not give up in life.

PFEIFFER: Thirteen-year-old Narjis Karimipour was born blind, and when she was 10, she lost her hearing. At StoryCorps, she interviewed her parents, Sarah and Mohammad. And during their conversation, you'll hear them typing their answers to her in a brail communication device.

NARJIS: So do you remember what was going through your mind when you first saw me?

KASSIM: You came out smiling and sucking your thumb. You had dancing eyes that we called at the time, but we didn't know that you were born blind because you always seemed to look in our direction whenever we talked. When we found out, just seeing you grow and progress made me strong because you're so optimistic. It's like, I lost my hearing? That's OK. I still have my sense of touch.

MOHAMMAD KARIMIPOUR: How do you always have such a positive attitude?

NARJIS: My belief in God always strengthens me. Also, I have an awesome family. They never disclude me in games. And after I was introduced to my first real book, I became an absolute bookworm. So whenever it gets really hard, my books keep me going. OK, so what has been the most rewarding thing about being my parent?

KARIMIPOUR: That my heart opened to many things in this world. In the beginning, I felt like I am the blind person, not you, because I couldn't see anything ahead and in your future. But then we got into your world, and we found our way.

NARJIS: Did it feel good to enter into this new world?

KARIMIPOUR: Yes, it was a blessing. I feel like I have to run behind you (laughter), but I'm glad to do it.

KASSIM: What do you want to be when you grow up?

NARJIS: Oh, I want to be a marine biologist/dolphin trainer because dolphins are my favorite animal.

KASSIM: Narjis, have you ever swam with a dolphin?

NARJIS: I have swam with a dolphin. Her name was Bo. It was my dream come true. What are your dreams for me?

KARIMIPOUR: Your happiness is my dream, marine biologist or an accountant. Doesn't matter for me.

NARJIS: If I become a marine biologist, will you swim with me?

KARIMIPOUR: Yes, absolutely.

NARJIS: Not just you. I'm talking to Mama.

KARIMIPOUR: Oh, yeah. Both of us.

NARJIS: She doesn't come in the water.

KARIMIPOUR: (Laughter).

KASSIM: Yeah, I would.

KARIMIPOUR: I'll take her. Don't worry.

NARJIS: She better.

KARIMIPOUR: (Laughter).

KASSIM: That was Narjis Karimipour with her parents, Sarah Kassim and Mohammad Karimipour, for StoryCorps in New Orleans. Their interview is archived at the Library of Congress.

