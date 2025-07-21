Uncertainty remains for Northeast Ohio after-school programs, even after federal funding is restored

More than $1 billion in federal funds will be restored to after-school program providers across the country, after the Trump administration announced an end to a federal review of that spending on Friday.

Federal officials say the 21st Century Community Learning Center funds would be sent to states as of Monday. Northeast Ohio after-school program providers welcomed the news. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio says 11 sites will now be able to stay open this fall.

Even with the release of the money for this year, the future of the Boys and Girls Club sites remains murky, the nonprofit said in a press release last week. Sites are funded for five years, and the 11 clubs are at various stages in that cycle.

“We are relieved this funding was released and will be available to operate these highly effective 21st Century Community Learning Centers in the coming school year,” CEO Allen Smith said. “At the same time, we remain concerned about the future of this federal program and the remaining funds committed to our 21st Century sites in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Dave Smith, executive director of Horizon Education Centers, said Monday that his nonprofit is still waiting on confirmation from the state that funding for their after-school programs will be allotted as expected. Money from the federal program passes through states on its way to providers.

Horizon operates 17 after-school program sites across Cleveland, Elyria and Lorain; Smith previously said those sites will be closed due to the funding freeze.

More than 20 states have filed suit to try to stop the federal education funding freeze. In total, the Trump administration still has frozen roughly $5 billion in funding that supports English language learners and professional development for teachers as it reviews the programs for potential "bias."