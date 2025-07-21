Greater Cincinnati man arrested for online threats toward ICE

Homeland Security officers arrested a Greater Cincinnati man Saturday, records show.

Department of Homeland Security Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin posted on X that a man named Anthony Kelly made threats toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and top officials on social media site Bluesky.

McLaughlin posted screenshots of a social media account threatening to shoot ICE agents and officials if officers come after the poster. The account does not bear Kelly's name.

"Kelly will face federal charges for threatening to assault, kidnap, and murder a United States official," McLaughlin wrote in her post on X. "During the search, HSI Cincinnati recovered one firearm and ammunition from his residence."

A search of federal court records does not turn up documents related to charges against Kelly yet. The Department of Homeland Security's website does not show a news release related to his arrest.

The Butler County Jail's inmate registry shows that a man named Anthony Kelly is currently in custody on federal detainers. The registry shows he was arrested by Homeland Security July 19.

WVXU has reached out to DHS to confirm the charges against Kelly and to learn more about court proceedings against him. This article will be updated when DHS responds.

