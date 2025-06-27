Ohio's largest school districts frustrated with property tax carryover cap in budget, urge veto

The state’s eight largest school districts are asking Gov. Mike DeWine to veto parts of the budget. The districts say if he doesn't, it will make it harder for them to operate effectively and will make it more difficult to attract and retain teachers.

The Ohio 8 is a consortium of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Lorain, Toledo and Youngstown school officials.

Jeff Talbert is the Ohio 8 co-chair and superintendent of Canton City Schools. He called on DeWine to veto the provision that limits schools to carrying over collected property tax that amounts to 40% of their operating budgets. Districts would have to refund property taxpayers anything over that 40% cap. Talbert said many districts are carrying over dollars because they don't get enough from the state and they need to be fiscally responsible.

“Ten, 11, 12 years ago, when we were asking for more money, they (state lawmakers) told us we needed to be more fiscally responsible, maybe put money away for a rainy day," Talbert said. “When we do that, now they say we have too much money set aside for a rainy day. So we are asking the governor to solve the problem that has caused this, make a more comprehensive plan to handle property taxes, but don’t do this and take money away from schools.”

Republican legislative leaders have been critical of schools carrying over higher amounts. But Talbert said if this goes through, public schools won't have enough money to operate and will have to go back to taxpayers more often to stay afloat.

Talbert said the group also wants DeWine to veto two provisions involving the State Teachers Retirement System. One would change the makeup of the pension fund’s board, taking away elected teachers in favor of appointed administrators. Talbert said that would make it harder for teachers to have representation. Another provision would limit contributions from schools. Talbert said that would make it more difficult to recruit good teachers and employees.

The Ohio 8 coalition is also concerned about a section on transport students to private and charter schools.

Public school districts are required to provide that transportation. A work group has been looking into bus driver shortages and other issues. Talbert said the recommendation in this budget deals only with what happens to transportation to private schools when public schools are closed. He said the language is short-sighted and will not solve the problem. Talbert said the better idea is to come up with a comprehensive plan that deals with all of the issues involving school transportation.

Talbert also wants DeWine to scratch a change in the formula that involves 20-mill floor funding for districts. Talbert said the change will result in schools having no mechanism to deal with inflation.

Overall, Talbert said public schools feel this budget treats them unfairly.

"I think we are at a point right now where for some reason, public education has a target on its back," Talbert said, adding it seems elected representatives "don't see the value in funding public education."

The budget passed the Ohio Legislature without a single vote from Democrats in the House and Senate, and with half a dozen Republicans opposed as well. DeWine is expected to sign the budget by June 30.