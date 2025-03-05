© 2025 WYSO
Five Rivers MetroParks launches new birding challenge

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published March 5, 2025 at 2:01 PM EST
A visitor stands at a birding exhibit in Germantown MetroPark.
Five Rivers MetroParks, Sophia Daugherty
A visitor stands at a birding exhibit in Germantown MetroPark.

Five Rivers MetroParks has kicked off a challenge to encourage people to support and observe the 450 bird species in Ohio. It’s called the MetroPark Birding Challenge.

Nearly 100 million people in the U.S. participate in bird watching activities or engage in at-home habits to benefit birds, according to a U.S. Fish, Hunting and Wildlife-associated recreation survey.

There are 30 tasks involved with the challenge.

Those that complete the challenge will receive a sticker to recognize their accomplishment.

They can also receive up to six raffle entry tickets for a chance to win either a pair of Nikon Binoculars, a tube feeder with 20 pounds of bird seed, or a bird-themed goodie basket.

The challenge runs through Nov. 9.

“Birding has a positive effect on people’s mental and physical health, and there happen to be many areas in MetroParks that are perfect for bird watching—we call those ‘Best BirdingAreas,’” stated Elizabeth Wetterstroem, MetroParks interpretation coordinator. “It’s our hope that this challenge will help people find a new outdoor hobby that brings them joy and fosters an appreciation of birds—one that translates into proactively supporting conservation efforts at home and in natural spaces.”

Visit metroparks.org/birdingchallenge to register, access the Birding Challenge LogBirding Challenge Tasks and Birding Challenge Guide

Every participant who completes at least one task in each category of the 2025 MetroParks Birding Challenge will receive a MetroParks Birding Challenge sticker and a chance to win:

  • A pair of Nikon PROSTAFF P7 8x45 binoculars
  • An EcoClean Medium Seed Tube Feeder and 20 pounds of Wild Birds Unlimited Supreme Blend Bird Seed
  • A basket of bird-themed goodies, including shade-grown coffee, a copy of Birds of the Photo Ark by Joel Sartore
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.

Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Cell phone: 937-342-2905
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley