Five Rivers MetroParks launches new birding challenge

Five Rivers MetroParks has kicked off a challenge to encourage people to support and observe the 450 bird species in Ohio. It’s called the MetroPark Birding Challenge.

Nearly 100 million people in the U.S. participate in bird watching activities or engage in at-home habits to benefit birds, according to a U.S. Fish, Hunting and Wildlife-associated recreation survey.

There are 30 tasks involved with the challenge.

Those that complete the challenge will receive a sticker to recognize their accomplishment.

They can also receive up to six raffle entry tickets for a chance to win either a pair of Nikon Binoculars, a tube feeder with 20 pounds of bird seed, or a bird-themed goodie basket.

The challenge runs through Nov. 9.

“Birding has a positive effect on people’s mental and physical health, and there happen to be many areas in MetroParks that are perfect for bird watching—we call those ‘Best BirdingAreas,’” stated Elizabeth Wetterstroem, MetroParks interpretation coordinator. “It’s our hope that this challenge will help people find a new outdoor hobby that brings them joy and fosters an appreciation of birds—one that translates into proactively supporting conservation efforts at home and in natural spaces.”

Visit metroparks.org/birdingchallenge to register, access the Birding Challenge Log, Birding Challenge Tasks and Birding Challenge Guide.

Every participant who completes at least one task in each category of the 2025 MetroParks Birding Challenge will receive a MetroParks Birding Challenge sticker and a chance to win:

