Centerville City Schools again proposes levy, say cuts coming if it vote fails

Centerville City Schools once again have a levy up for a vote in November. If it fails, deeper reductions could be coming.

This time, its a 3.9 mill levy on the Nov. 5 ballot. According to Superintendent John Wesney, if the increases property tax passes, it will generate about $11.2 million for the district.

The money will cover a range of needs including salaries, classroom supplies, elective courses, bus maintenance and upkeep of the district’s 16 buildings.

“We have seen various surveys, conducted by other groups outside the district. And one of the questions in that survey is, why do people move to Centerville-Washington Township? And the biggest answer to that question is, is for the schools,” Wesney said. “We want to make sure that we remain an attractive community and attractive school system, so that people want to be here, which then does have an impact on the economy in this community as well.”

1 of 2 — First Grade Math (Aug 2024).JPG First graders in Chelsie Maloney's class at Primary Village North share equations using addition and subtraction to equal

four. Centerville City Schools 2 of 2 — CHS Tech Theatre Showcase (Apr 2024).JPG Centerville High School students share their project management process with community members, teachers, and

administrators during the annual Technical Theatre Showcase. Technical Theatre is part of the Centerville-Kettering-Oakwood Career Technical Education Compact. Centerville City Schools

In November 2023, the district had a 5.9-mill levy request that included 5.4 mills for day-to-day operating costs and 0.5-mills for permanent improvements. This would have raised $12.9 million annually (approximately $11.8 million for operating expenses, and $1.1 million for permanent improvement). Voters rejected this measure.

In March 2024, Centerville Schools put a 3.9-mill levy on the ballot requesting money only for operating expenses. This would have annually raised $11.2 million. Again, Centerville residents rejected the levy.

Since then, Wesney said the district has reduced more than $3 million in expenses, including beginning this school year with 17 fewer teachers.

However, at some point, Wesney said reductions will negatively impact the quality of what students learn.

“We can continue to look at reducing salaries, reducing positions, reducing materials and supplies that our teachers need. Eventually when you keep making those reductions, the product will then eventually suffer at some point," he said.

According to Wesney, if residents reject the levy in November, the district will have to make deeper reductions.

“We would have to make some additional cuts looking at staffing, support staff and administrative positions,” Wesney said. "Any time we make reductions to teachers, yes, class sizes will most likely increase.”

Other cuts include reducing elective classes, eliminating transportation services for athletes and students in clubs and arts performances, increasing pay to participate fees, closing the Voyager After School Program, closing K-5 buildings at 8 p.m. to save on utilities, increasing walking zones for elementary and middle school students to two miles and hiring staff at the lowest starting salary.

“The community needs to understand, if this levy doesn't pass in November, the opportunity for additional voted money for the district won't be until calendar year 2026,” Wesney he said.. “So that means no additional revenue from a voted levy on the calendar year 25.”

Over the next several weeks, the district will host several community meetings explaining the district’s finances.

