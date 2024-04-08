Photos: Total solar eclipse leaves Dayton-area residents, visitors in awe

Crowds of new residents and far away visitors gathered around the Miami Valley on Monday for the total solar eclipse.

While it was well known ahead of time what would happen — a few minutes of daytime darkness — the rare phenomenon still left many in awe.

"I knew it was going to be complete darkness, but it just took me by surprise," said Megan McDaniel, shortly after totality had passed.

Kaitlin Schroeder Ted Greer drove in from Kentucky to Dayton, parked outside the Greater Dayton Rec Center, with a telescope equipped with a hydrogen alpha filter, allowing him to safely watch the eclipse.

Along with the crowds came enormous prep work to keep people safe and roads running.

Montgomery County activated its Emergency Operations Center in Miamisburg as a precautionary measure. The center is manned by many specialities, such as Public Works and Engineering, Fire and EMS, and Health and Medical, and others.

“We are expecting visitors to our county due to the eclipse,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “While we hope no issues arise as a result of the number of visitors in our area, we would rather be prepared and not utilized than unprepared when there is a need.”

The center has a hotline for those who encounter issues associated with the eclipse: 937-496-6911.

