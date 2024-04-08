© 2024 WYSO
Photos: Total solar eclipse leaves Dayton-area residents, visitors in awe

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley,
Kaitlin Schroeder
Published April 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
two girls watch the eclipse wearing glasses outside
Kaitlin Schroeder
Families gather at the Greater Dayton Rec Center to watch the eclipse.

Crowds of new residents and far away visitors gathered around the Miami Valley on Monday for the total solar eclipse.

While it was well known ahead of time what would happen — a few minutes of daytime darkness — the rare phenomenon still left many in awe.

"I knew it was going to be complete darkness, but it just took me by surprise," said Megan McDaniel, shortly after totality had passed.

Ted Greer drove in from Kentucky to Dayton, parked outside the Greater Dayton Rec Center, with a telescope equipped with a hydrogen alpha filter, allowing him to safely watch the eclipse.
Kaitlin Schroeder
Ted Greer drove in from Kentucky to Dayton, parked outside the Greater Dayton Rec Center, with a telescope equipped with a hydrogen alpha filter, allowing him to safely watch the eclipse.

Along with the crowds came enormous prep work to keep people safe and roads running.

Montgomery County activated its Emergency Operations Center in Miamisburg as a precautionary measure. The center is manned by many specialities, such as Public Works and Engineering, Fire and EMS, and Health and Medical, and others.

“We are expecting visitors to our county due to the eclipse,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “While we hope no issues arise as a result of the number of visitors in our area, we would rather be prepared and not utilized than unprepared when there is a need.”

The center has a hotline for those who encounter issues associated with the eclipse: 937-496-6911.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
