See local, statewide Ohio primary election results

According to the unofficial results for local Ohio General Assembly primary races:

: State Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr. won the Democratic primary with just under 50% of the votes. He faced Dayton Public Schools and Planned Parenthood board member Jocelyn Rhynard and Kettering City Councilwoman Jyl Hall. Charlotte McGuire, a State Board of Education member, won the uncontested Republican primary. Ohio Senate District 10 (Clark, Greene, Clinton counties): Former state Rep. Kyle Koehler is leading for the Republican nomination with over 66% of votes. His opponent is Carolyn Destefani. The winner faces Daniel McGregor, who is uncontested in the Democratic primary.

According to unofficial results for Montgomery County

Issue 6 passed , with over 70% voting yes. The levy renewal for the City of Dayton will generate around $15 million each year for police, fire, road repair, parks, and more.

Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted.