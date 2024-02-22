Measles exposure reported at Englewood Kroger

Another case of measles has been identified in southwest Ohio, this time with a Miami County resident visiting Kroger in Englewood.

If you were in the Kroger Marketplace on Union Boulevard in Englewood on Feb. 13 between 12:45 and 4 pm, you were exposed to measles.

Anyone there during that time should contact their local health department.

That’s just two weeks after a case was detectedin Montgomery County for the first time in nearly 20 years. That person was also at Dayton Children’s Hospital in the main campus emergency room on Jan. 30 and 31.

Measles is highly contagious and can be spread before symptoms arise. Nine out of 10 unvaccinated children exposed to measles will become infected.

Symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash.

