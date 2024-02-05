First measles case in nearly 20 years identified in Montgomery County

The first case of measles has been identified in Montgomery County in nearly 20 years, with possible exposures at Dayton Children's Hospital ER and the Cincinnati airport.

A case has been identified in a Montgomery County resident who was at Dayton Children’s Hospital in the main campus emergency room, according to Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County.

People there might have been exposed to the virus between 11 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7 a.m. Jan. 30, and between 10:30 am and 6 p.m. Jan. 31.

Contacts of the individual are being notified by Public Health to assess their measles vaccination status, and to educate them on signs and symptoms, and quarantine measures, Public Health says in a news release.

If you were at Dayton Children’s emergency room during the exposure times and haven’t been contacted by Public Health, you can call 937-225-4508. Public Health will determine your level of exposure.

The exposure was expanded Monday to include the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. People who traveled through Terminal A from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 and from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 29 might have been exposed.

The Ohio Department of Health says it's working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and local health officials to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights.

Measles is very contagious and can be serious.

Symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash beginning three to five days after other symptoms.

About 1 in 5 children who get it will be hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration or brain swelling.

The measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and effective, the Ohio Department of Health says. If you are up to date on your measles vaccine, the risk of getting sick is low.