ODH director confirms new COVID-19 variant detected in Ohio

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff confirmed Thursday that the COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 has been detected in one case in Lorain County.

The Centers for Disease Control considers it a notable variant, because it contains a number of mutations that make it distinct from other currently circulating lineages.

There have been 23 other human cases caused by BA.2.86, including one each in Michigan and Virginia.

Dr. Vanderhoff says there's no evidence that this variant causes any more severe illness, hospitalizations or deaths.