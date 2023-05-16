Montgomery County gets millions for opioid treatment and prevention

Earlier this month, the Meijer corporation agreed to a $35 million settlement with Montgomery County and 46 other jurisdictions. Meijer admits no wrongdoing.

Montgomery County will receive more than $6 million.

Judy Dodge / Montgomery County Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge believes a step down unit in the county jail will help identify people who need drug treatment. "In the long run it will save lives."

County Commissioner Judy Dodge says the money will fund Opioid treatment and prevention programs, public education, and other resources to combat Opioid dependency.

One program is a step down unit at the county jail.

"As soon as an individual is arrested, they immediately are analyzed as far as is this a drug addiction problem, is it an alcohol problem and perhaps the best place for them is not a jail, says Dodge. "That is going to save a lot of overdose deaths."

Additional litigation against the remaining defendants is ongoing.