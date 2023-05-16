Montgomery County gets millions for opioid treatment and prevention
Earlier this month, the Meijer corporation agreed to a $35 million settlement with Montgomery County and 46 other jurisdictions. Meijer admits no wrongdoing.
Montgomery County will receive more than $6 million.
County Commissioner Judy Dodge says the money will fund Opioid treatment and prevention programs, public education, and other resources to combat Opioid dependency.
One program is a step down unit at the county jail.
"As soon as an individual is arrested, they immediately are analyzed as far as is this a drug addiction problem, is it an alcohol problem and perhaps the best place for them is not a jail, says Dodge. "That is going to save a lot of overdose deaths."
Additional litigation against the remaining defendants is ongoing.