Health

Montgomery County gets millions for opioid treatment and prevention

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
Prescription opioids like OxyContin flooded Missouri during the past six years.
Prescription opioids like OxyContin flooded Missouri during the past six years.

Earlier this month, the Meijer corporation agreed to a $35 million settlement with Montgomery County and 46 other jurisdictions. Meijer admits no wrongdoing.

Montgomery County will receive more than $6 million.

Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge believes a step down unit in the county jail will help identify people who need drug treatment. "In the long run it will save lives."

County Commissioner Judy Dodge says the money will fund Opioid treatment and prevention programs, public education, and other resources to combat Opioid dependency.

One program is a step down unit at the county jail.

"As soon as an individual is arrested, they immediately are analyzed as far as is this a drug addiction problem, is it an alcohol problem and perhaps the best place for them is not a jail, says Dodge. "That is going to save a lot of overdose deaths."

Additional litigation against the remaining defendants is ongoing.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

