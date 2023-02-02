Police report adult suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School in Pickerington

Updated: February 2, 2023, 2:45 p.m. ET

Pickerington police responded to an adult suicide incident Thursday morning inside Ridgeview Junior High School.

Police said on Facebook they were alerted around 10 a.m. by school administrators about possible criminal activity that had been committed by the stepfather of a student.

The alleged crime did not happen on school property, but the student and their mother and stepfather were all at the school.

The detective came to the school and entered an administrative office where the student's stepfather was located. According to the police statement, following a brief conversation, the student's stepfather pulled out a gun and shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Students who attend the school were taken by bus to Pickerington Central High School to be reunited with their parents.

No students, staff members or police officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police say further information will be released at a later time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available by calling or texting the Suicide Crisis Hotline at 988.