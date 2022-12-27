ODOT Continues Storm Cleanup; Huber Heights Income Tax on Ballot; Springfield Building Rehab
ODOT Continues Storm Cleanup; Protect Pets in Cold Weather; Huber Heights Income Tax on Ballot; Springfield Building Rehab Project; Butler County Auditor Guilty of Felony
- ODOT crews continue cleaning up - Warmer temperatures are helping–and some streets are clear. But there are still problem areas.
- Protecting Pets in Cold Weather - Winter storms and freezing temperatures are hard on us, but can also overwhelm domesticated animals.
- Huber Heights Income Tax on 2023 Ballot - Residents will determine the fate of the city’s income tax next year. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley explains.
- Butler County Auditor Convicted of Felony - A jury found Roger Reynolds guilty last week of unlawful interest in a public contract. Reynolds was just re-elected as Butler County's Auditor.
- Historic Springfield Building to Be Rehabbed - A building project in Clark County has received state support as part of the second round of a state program to encourage multi-use developments. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has an update.