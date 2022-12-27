© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ODOT Continues Storm Cleanup; Huber Heights Income Tax on Ballot; Springfield Building Rehab

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST
ODOT truck clearing snow off of I-75 southbound in Dayton, Ohio.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
/
WYSO
ODOT and local crews continue cleaning up roads from the recent storm.

ODOT Continues Storm Cleanup; Protect Pets in Cold Weather; Huber Heights Income Tax on Ballot; Springfield Building Rehab Project; Butler County Auditor Guilty of Felony

  • ODOT crews continue cleaning up - Warmer temperatures are helping–and some streets are clear. But there are still problem areas.
  • Huber Heights Income Tax on 2023 Ballot - Residents will determine the fate of the city’s income tax next year. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley explains.
  • Historic Springfield Building to Be Rehabbed - A building project in Clark County has received state support as part of the second round of a state program to encourage multi-use developments. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has an update.
Tags
Downtown SpringfieldODOTWeatherHuber HeightsButler County
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier