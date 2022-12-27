ODOT crews still breaking up packed, icy snow

Most counties in the Miami Valley area have reduced their snow emergency to a Level 1. Meanwhile, ODOT plows are still on the roads cleaning up after the weekend storm. Almost one hundred crews are working across the Miami Valley area. ODOT Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller shared this update with WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley.

Kathleen Fuller: We have crews back out today, continue to plow and treat and just kind of patrol and monitor some of the roads because we're anticipating getting some snow today and there's still some cleanup work to do from the weekend.

Kathryn Mobley: Everyone's feeling the storm is over. We're all good. Let's get out and hit the roads. What would you advise drivers?

Fuller: I think people still need to be very careful. A lot of the routes are clear and they're not 100% clear in some areas, especially two lane routes. We have areas where we still have hard packed snow and ice in different locations. Somewhere else it's just distant and come up.

Mobley: Are crews laying down any kind of treatment, any kind of salt, or brine.

Fuller: Today, crews will spray calcium or try to get that (snow, ice) to loosen up and to melt so they can get it off the roadway. Especially now the temperatures are starting to go up a little bit today. We still see a few areas where there's blowing snow. Look at the forecast. And, you know, if you don't have to go out, don't go out.

