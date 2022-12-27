© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST
The McAdams Building in Springfield is seeking 2.5 million dollars in historic tax credits. There are plans to turn the abandoned building into apartments and storefronts.
Dan Gummel
/
WYSO
The former home of Edward Wren Co. in downtown Springfield.

A building project in downtown Springfield has received more than $2 million in state tax credits. This is part of $2.3 billion in state investments for mixed-use development projects across Ohio.

The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex.

Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County.

“We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's going to slow down at all,she said.

Rittenhouse said that this new development was evidence that Springfield's thriving economy.

According to the Wren Projects Developers, the $29 million project is expected to create over 2000 full time jobs .

The project will also construct an extra five-story, 6,000 square foot addition which will have 53 residential units with shopping and restaurant space.

Tags
Local and Statewide News SpringfieldClark CountyHousing
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
See stories by Ngozi Cole