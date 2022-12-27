Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
A building project in downtown Springfield has received more than $2 million in state tax credits. This is part of $2.3 billion in state investments for mixed-use development projects across Ohio.
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex.
Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County.
“We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's going to slow down at all,” she said.
Rittenhouse said that this new development was evidence that Springfield's thriving economy.
According to the Wren Projects Developers, the $29 million project is expected to create over 2000 full time jobs .
The project will also construct an extra five-story, 6,000 square foot addition which will have 53 residential units with shopping and restaurant space.