Ohio braces for extreme cold and snow emergencies as wind chill warning issued, travel discouraged

A wind chill warning has been issued for Friday, with extremely cold wind chills expected. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) advises against travel. Snow emergencies are in effect for various counties which may impact road conditions.

Level 1 -

Level 2 - Preble, Montgomery, Clarke, Darke, Champagne, Greene

Level 3 -

Government offices, libraries, and schools may be closed, and flights at local airports could be delayed or canceled. Warming shelters are open in the Miami Valley, and a winter storm warning has been issued for Friday with blowing snow expected.