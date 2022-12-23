© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Ohio braces for extreme cold and snow emergencies as wind chill warning issued, travel discouraged

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST
ODOT Camera screenshot, I-75 Stanley Ave. in Dayton, Ohio.
Screenshot from ODOT.com
ODOT says people should only travel if necessary.

A wind chill warning has been issued for Friday, with extremely cold wind chills expected. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) advises against travel. Snow emergencies are in effect for various counties which may impact road conditions.

  • Level 1 -
  • Level 2 - Preble, Montgomery, Clarke, Darke, Champagne, Greene
  • Level 3 - 

Government offices, libraries, and schools may be closed, and flights at local airports could be delayed or canceled. Warming shelters are open in the Miami Valley, and a winter storm warning has been issued for Friday with blowing snow expected.

  • Wright-Patterson Air Force Base 
  • National Museum of the Air Force is closed.
  • Montgomery Clerk of Courts Office
  • Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility
  • Dayton Art Institute
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
