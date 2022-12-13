WYSO Daily News Update: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
- Family Sues Dayton Police - The family of a 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter who were both killed this past summer is suing the city of Dayton and its police department. The lawsuit claims police failed to protect the woman, after she told the police her boyfriend was threatening her life. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University Research Partnership - Two of our region’s biggest employers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University, have a new agreement to work together more often. Business reporter Ngozi Cole explains what this will mean for both organizations.
- Ohio Constitutional Amendment Change Advances - A proposal to make it harder for voters to amend the constitution is moving forward in the Ohio House. The resolution passed a committee and could get a vote on the floor this week. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, voters would have to approve the resolution before it goes into effect.
- Springfield Mayor Stepping Down - The longtime mayor of Springfield has announced that he won’t seek reelection.