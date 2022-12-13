© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST
Family Sues Dayton Police; Ohio Constitutional Amendment Change Advances; Wright Patt and Wright State's Research Partnership; Springfield Mayor Stepping Down.

  • Family Sues Dayton Police - The family of a 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter who were both killed this past summer is suing the city of Dayton and its police department. The lawsuit claims police failed to protect the woman, after she told the police her boyfriend was threatening her life. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Springfield Mayor Stepping Down - The longtime mayor of Springfield has announced that he won’t seek reelection.
Mike Frazier
