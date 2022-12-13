© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Wright Patterson expands partnership with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published December 13, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST
62523 Seth Bauguess, WSU-WPAFB Partnership Reception 12-5-22
Erin Pence
/
WSU-WPAFB Partnership Reception-ceremonial signing of the agreement.

Two of Dayton region’s biggest employers – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University — have a new agreement to work together more.

With this partnership, researchers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will use office and lab space in the university’s Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration Building.

This space also has an advanced MRI scanner used exclusively for research.

Madhavi Kadakia is Wright State’s Vice Provost for research.

She said this new partnership will create new opportunities for students to participate in Air Force-conducted research.

“The fact that students have an opportunity to work with air-force researchers is a huge thing for us and for the region”, Kadakia said. "The goal is that we are going to expand upon that and bring more researchers on campus to work on various different projects."

Both institutions say that this partnership better positions the Dayton region for high quality innovation, enhancing the Ohio workforce.

Tags
Local and Statewide News EducationEconomyWright State Research InstituteWright Patterson Air Force BaseWright State University
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
See stories by Ngozi Cole