Wright Patterson expands partnership with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

With this partnership, researchers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will use office and lab space in the university’s Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration Building.

This space also has an advanced MRI scanner used exclusively for research.

Madhavi Kadakia is Wright State’s Vice Provost for research.

She said this new partnership will create new opportunities for students to participate in Air Force-conducted research.

“The fact that students have an opportunity to work with air-force researchers is a huge thing for us and for the region”, Kadakia said. "The goal is that we are going to expand upon that and bring more researchers on campus to work on various different projects."

Both institutions say that this partnership better positions the Dayton region for high quality innovation, enhancing the Ohio workforce.