WYSO Morning News Update: Nan Whaley calls out Mike DeWine over gun bills
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 14, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- DeWine signs bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) has signed a bill into law that allows teachers to carry guns in the classroom at a drastically lower amount of required training.
- Whaley criticizes DeWine on guns
(WYSO) - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley criticized Governor Mike DeWine’s failure to address gun violence in Ohio during a news conference Monday. She also accused him of caving to the gun lobby. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports. Ohio’s permit-less carry bill went into effect on Monday. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley says bills like these are making Ohio less safe. "And I believe Ohio voters deserve to know that he says one thing and then does another. As governor, I will wake up every day focused on keeping Ohioans safe. That means working with police and community groups to take on crime," Whaley said. Governor DeWine said the intention of House Bill 99 is to simply give schools options for protecting their students and teachers. Opponents say, arming teachers won’t make schools safer.
- Monkeypox in Ohio
(Statehouse News Bureau) - There is now one probable case of monkeypox in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the agency has identified a probable case of monkeypox and is waiting for confirmation by the CDC. But unlike COVID, Vanderhoff said it is not spread easily through airborne particles. “Monkeypox does not spread easily between people and so the risk to Ohioans generally is very low," Vanderhoff said. He also said monkeypox is usually spread through skin to skin contact and people who get it typically have flu-like symptoms. He won’t say where the patient lives or where the illness might have been contracted.
- Juneteenth walk
(WYSO) - A group of women called, "The Daughters of the Underground" are stirring up public interest in the underground railroad one step at a time. On June 19th, they'll be in Yellow Springs where members of Project 365 will welcome walkers to a Juneteenth celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The walk begins at 8 a.m. outside of the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center on the main campus of Central State University. Register online at the event's website.