WYSO names Michael Roediger as new major gift officer as Sara Woodhull retires

WYSO Public Radio has named Michael Roediger, the former longtime director of the Dayton Art Institute, as its new contract major gift officer, effective July 7.

He succeeds Sara Woodhull, who is retiring after more than six years with the station and nearly 21 years in nonprofit fundraising; the two will overlap for at least a month before Woodhull's retirement takes effect toward the end of summer.

Roediger, who led the Dayton Art Institute for 14 years, is an award-winning development professional with deep roots in the Miami Valley, including more than a decade raising funds for Victoria Theatre Association. Roediger is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage and will continue that work as well.

"I have been a long-time listener and supporter of WYSO and am so honored to now be a member of this incredible team." Roediger said. "I look forward to continuing to nourish the strong relationships which Sara Woodhull has built while also developing new friends and supporters."

Woodhull joined WYSO in 2019 after retiring from full-time major gift work at Wright State University.

"It has been an incredible privilege to serve alongside such dedicated colleagues throughout nearly 21 years of nonprofit fundraising, culminated by working with an awesome team during my 6 /12 years at WYSO," Woodhull said. "I retire knowing that WYSO is in capable hands and have pride in what we have accomplished together."

"It was a huge win to hire Sara in 2019," WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis said. "Through her leadership and hard work, we have accomplished so much — including successfully completing the capital campaign for our new home and studios at the Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs. I am sad to see her go, but happy that she will be replaced by another regional leader in the nonprofit fundraising space. I've known and worked with Michael for 20 years. He's a terrific addition to our team."

"These are challenging times for public media," said incoming WYSO board chair Ron Rollins. "Michael's deep knowledge of the Miami Valley's fundraising landscape, and his strong connections in the business, cultural and nonprofit networks in our community, will be invaluable to our listeners and our future. On behalf of the board, I'm thrilled to have Michael become part of the station."