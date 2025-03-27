WYSO and The Moth bring five stellar storytellers to Victoria Theatre

The lineup for the April 10, 2025, performance of “The Moth Mainstage” is set, and WYSO is thrilled to welcome the following amazing folks—including a WYSO music host and a Dayton-area storyteller! Tickets are available now.

Originally from West Milton, Ohio, and its surrounding suburbs, Lauren Karch works in local government and thanks you for your patience during necessary construction. She's always amazed by the Dayton community (usually in a good way!) and by her talented, funny friends and family. She is a Lore Storytelling graduate and regular audience member at Dayton Story Slam and Cincinnati True Theatre–and thinks you should check out all of the above.

Esmond Fountain, a Brooklyn-based storyteller and comedian who proudly counts french fries as a meal. A military brat and Certified Momma's Boy, he never goes a day without calling Tammy. This April, Esmond debuts his solo show, “Desperate: A Beverly Hills Manny,” at the Wild Project Theater during the NYC Fringe Festival.

Peter Aguero, born and raised in the wilds of South Jersey. He’s been working with The Moth since 2007 as a storyteller, instructor, and host. His solo show Daddy Issues has played the far reaches and middle grounds of North America, mostly to acclaim (except for one guy in Fresno, CA. That guy hated it). He makes his home with Dr. Fine in Queens and rides his bike all over New York City, almost dying exactly three times every trip.

Tiq Milan, a thought leader, storyteller, and media maker specializing in equity and inclusion. For over a decade, he has lectured at universities like Harvard and Stanford, exploring intersectional leadership and inclusive innovation. A TED speaker with 3M+ views, he moderates global discussions and recently executive produced Beyond the Aggressives, a documentary debuting on Showtime this fall.

Jonna Hiestand Mendez, a retired CIA intelligence officer with 27 years of undercover service across Europe, Asia, and the Subcontinent. As Chief of Disguise, she led global efforts in identity transformation and espionage technology. She has briefed presidents, taught at top institutions, and co-authored several books, including Argo, Spy Dust, and The Moscow Rules. Her memoir, In True Face, was published in 2024. A founding board member of the International Spy Museum, she continues to speak worldwide on intelligence and security.

The evening will be helmed by Ophira Eisenberg, a comedian, writer, and host of the “Parenting Is A Joke” podcast. She also hosted NPR's “Ask Me Another,”[ has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, appeared on “The Late Late Show,” Comedy Central, and HBO, at SXSW, and more. Her memoir Screw Everyone was optioned for TV, and her acclaimed comedy special and Off-Broadway show highlight her storytelling brilliance.

You’ll also hear music from Linzay Young, who hosts "Louisiana Byways" on WYSO, on Sundays from noon to 1 pm. He hails from Southwest Louisiana, where he grew up steeped in homegrown Cajun music and culture. With the Red Stick Ramblers he appeared at folk music festivals and concert venues around the Americas and Europe in the 2000s, while appearing on programs like HBO’s “Treme,” and cutting up with the late Chef Anthony Bourdain.

