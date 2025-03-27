Local financial professional joins WYSO’s governing board

We're excited to welcome Amy Barker to the WYSO board of directors! Amy, a principal with Parallel Advisors, has been a financial professional in the Dayton region for a long time, and she describes herself as "a solutions specialist, a finance finesser, and a martial artist."

“We are lucky to have someone with Amy’s experience and skill join our board,” says WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis. “It takes a dedicated team of people who not only support public media but who come from a variety of backgrounds and professions to help lead this organization and keep it strong.”

Says Barker, “I'm excited to become involved with WYSO—I've been a fan of public radio for many years. I believe WYSO represents an important source of trusted news, diverse voices and cultural programming that strengthens our community. I want to do my part to strengthen and support WYSO, to ensure they can continue to serve and connect people across our region.”